He said her name! Harry Styles made a rare comment about girlfriend Olivia Wilde while promoting his forthcoming album, Harry’s House — set to be released on Friday, May 20.

The British crooner, 28, appeared on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show on Wednesday, May 18, and spoke candidly about his new music, upcoming movies and even spilled a little tea on his real-life romance. While discussing his upcoming movie Don’t Worry Darling, Harry recalled his “wonderful experience getting directed by Olivia.”

He added, “Acting is kind of uncomfortable at times; you have to trust a lot. … Being able to trust your director is a gift, that was very helpful. It meant for a really nice experience working on that movie.”

Harry and Olivia met on the film’s set and sparked romance rumors in January 2021 when they were photographed holding hands at the wedding for Harry’s longtime manager Jeffrey Azoff. While they’ve kept their love under wraps, Olivia has been spotted in the crowd during Harry’s concerts and the duo have even sparked engagement rumors. From the sound of it, Harry’s fans can expect intimate details about their love when Harry’s House is released.

Shutterstock (2)

During Wednesday’s interview, host Howard Stern played a snippet from the former One Direction members new song “Cinema.” After the clip, Harry confirmed that this was indeed a love song. “Obviously, I know who this is about,” the radio host told Harry, who stayed tight-lipped.

Specifically, they focused on a line of lyrics that apparently reads, “If you’re getting yourself wet for me, I guess you’re all mine.” Howard asked Harry how he presents songs like this to the person that they are about.

“Most of the time when I write songs, they start out just … I don’t know, I guess, mine. Then, it’s less so,” Harry explained. “I think it’s important to write from, kind of, what you’re going through at the time and trying to turn life into what you make. I think is the most you can capture a moment.”

Earlier this week, Harry also spoke with Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1 about how his life has changed as his fame continues to grow. While he didn’t talk about his relationship specifically, Harry did allude to “putting boundaries up” when it comes to his personal life.

“I used to feel really guilty for trying to protect the space around me and being defensive of it. I felt like I was so concerned with people liking me, that I would kind of give up too much space around me that would affect me negatively,” he shared. “I don’t really have that need to be around people who don’t positively affect each other.”