Rumors have swirled since early July that Harry Styles and Taylor Russell were getting cozy. But the red-hot relationship was confirmed when the “Adore You” singer, 29, got caught wrapping his arms around the Canadian actress, also 29, following her performance in The Effect at the National Theatre in London on August 9. “Harry is smitten,” a source tells Life & Style exclusively, noting the duo were previously spotted exploring Vienna side-by-side the day after his Love on Tour concert in the Austrian capital.

“He finds Taylor absolutely gorgeous and dynamic. He’s even introduced her to friends, including James Corden.” To make sure the Bones and All star sticks around? Harry’s turned on his signature charm. “He’s all about the sweet gestures, like having flowers waiting for her backstage at the theater,” says the source. “Harry just wants to spend all of his free time with Taylor!”

“He really likes her and wants to see more of her,” a source previously told Life & Style exclusively when the two were seen strolling the streets of Vienna. The “Watermelon Sugar” singer even arranged for Taylor to have private access seats at his July 8 show there. “He offered Taylor VIP seats to his upcoming concerts as well,” added the source, “so they can spend time together after the shows and get to know each other better. His crew likes her and thinks she’s really cool.”