Harry Styles fans’ hearts are likely broken after he sparked romance rumors with Taylor Russell in June, but are the pair actually more than friends?

Why Do Fans Think Harry Styles and Taylor Russell ​Are Dating?

Fans began to speculate that the “Golden” singer and Bones and All actress are dating when TikTok user @ellahodgkinson shared photos of the pair walking together during an outing in London in June.

The following month, photos began to circulate of duo exploring Vienna, ​Austria, while Harry was in town for his Love on Tour show. The speculation continued when Taylor was photographed in what appeared to be a VIP tent at Harry’s concert around the same time.

More clues that they’re dating were dropped in August when the “Late Night Talking” singer and Lost in Space actress were spotted getting cozy following her performance in The Effect at the National Theatre in South Bank, London. In photos taken on August 9, Harry was seen wrapping his arms around Taylor and she placed her hand on his arm.

Are Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Dating?

While neither Harry nor Taylor have officially revealed their relationship status, an insider exclusively told Life & Style in July that he “really likes her and wants to see more of her.”

According to the source, the former One Direction member arranged for Taylor to have private access seats at ​his July concert in Vienna. “He offered Taylor VIP seats to his upcoming concerts as well,” the source continued. “So they can spend time together after the shows and get to know each other better. His crew likes her and thinks she’s really cool.”

“They’re giving in to the pleasure of each other’s company,” the insider added. “And their pals think they have lots in common. They’re both artistic, creatively driven people with an eccentric flair for fashion. definitely what’s known as the early infatuation stage.”

Despite traveling together, the source noted that their relationship is “nothing serious at the moment, but that doesn’t mean it couldn’t become serious down the road.”

Who Else Has Harry Styles Dated?

Harry’s rumored romance with Taylor comes seven months after he split from Olivia Wilde in November following nearly two years of dating.

He has also dated Caroline Flack, Emma Ostilly, Taylor Swift and Victoria’s Secret model Camille Rowe.

Meanwhile, he’s also been linked to Kendall Jenner, Nadine Leopold, Sara Sampaio, Georgia Fowler, Tessa Ward and Emily Ratajkowski.

Who Has Taylor Russell Dated?

Harry isn’t the only A-lister that Taylor has been romantically linked to. She’s rumored to have had a romance with Timothée Chalamet and previously dated Lucas Hedges.