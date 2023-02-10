Late night talking? Olivia Wilde is “quietly dating again” following her November 2022 split from Harry Styles, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

“The man she’s with is ‘normal’ by Hollywood standards and treats her with respect. He’s loyal, without being needy and worships the ground she walks on,” the insider reveals of the Don’t Worry Darling director’s love life. “He’s your typical average Joe.”

The source adds, “She’s not giving too much away right now and wants to keep the relationship out of the spotlight until the time is right. The most important thing is he makes her super happy.”

This is the Booksmart director’s first relationship since dating the “Matilda” artist. The former couple dated for nearly two years after they were first spotted displaying PDA at a California wedding in January 2021. They first met on the set of Don’t Worry Darling in late 2020, a thriller that Olivia, 39, directed and Harry, 28, starred in alongside Florence Pugh.

A second source told Life & Style that Harry and Olivia “held hands” and looked like a “loved-up” couple at the Montecito wedding of Harry’s manager, noting they “seemed very comfortable” with one another.

Shutterstock

Olivia and the Grammy winner kept their romance out of the spotlight as their relationship began just two months after her split from ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis, with whom she shares children Otis, 8, and Daisy, 6.

Although they didn’t gush over one another publicly, Olivia and Harry were undoubtedly in a serious relationship and he even met her kids, who were “crazy” about him.

“[Harry’s] a big kid at heart and spends hours playing and entertaining Olivia’s kids,” a third source exclusively told Life & Style in November 2021. “He enjoys taking them to the park, playing hide and seek and making sandcastles on the beach.”

The One Direction alum was busy while on a North American tour during the latter half of 2022 and even headlined the Coachella Music & Arts Festival that April. Although Olivia also had a busy work schedule that year, she was spotted dancing in the crowd at a handful of his concerts.

In fact, the House actress and her kiddos were seen dancing the night away at Harry’s Los Angeles concert just three days before they called it quits on November 18, 2022.

A source told In Touch two months before their breakup that Olivia was giving the relationship “all she can” because she “truly” wanted to make things work with the “As It Was” artist.

The insider said, “It is not easy. Olivia and Harry are both working on projects, and Harry has a million things going on. He just wrapped his North American tour and will start on his European tour shortly, so he will be in Europe rehearsing and working on music.”

Reps for Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles did not immediately respond to Life & Style‘s request for comment.