Harry Styles expresses himself in many ways aside from music. The “Watermelon Sugar” crooner is known for his experimental style, whether it be through fashion or body art, and Harry has plenty of tattoos that have deeper meanings. He even sent his fan base into a major tailspin in July 2023 when he revealed a large tattoo on his thigh that read “Olivia” while he vacationed in Italy.

In photos that surfaced online, fans immediately connected the mysterious ink to Harry’s ex-girlfriend Olivia Wilde. The former pair split in November 2022 after dating for nearly two years. Harry has not publicly commented on the meaning behind the tattoo, though. However, some fans speculate that the design is an homage to One Direction’s song “Olivia,” which was released in 2015. The track’s lyrics beg a woman named Olivia to stay in a relationship.

Aside from the thigh tattoo, Harry has countless other designs all across his body, from small wrist tattoos to larger chest images.