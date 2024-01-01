Taylor Swift closed out 2023 by attending another Kansas City Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium before she and boyfriend Travis Kelce rung in New Year’s Eve 2024 together.

The Chiefs took on the Cincinnati Bengals in a must-win home game to keep their playoff hopes alive. Taylor, 34, was her usual animated self, wildly cheering on Travis while decked out in the team’s colors. Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, was reportedly also present at the game, but she and the pop star were not seen in the VIP box together.

Since the game had a 3:25 p.m. CST start time, it allowed Taylor and Travis, 34, to ring in 2024 as a couple later in the evening once he wrapped up his activities on the field.

Donna missed out on getting to meet Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, mom Andrea and brother Austin, as they attended Travis’ Christmas Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders. She was on the other side of the country watching eldest son Jason Kelce and his Philadelphia Eagles play the New York Giants.

For New Year’s Eve, Travis gets to have both his mom and his girlfriend in the stands together.

Taylor and Donna, 71, have become fast friends ever since they were spotted sitting together as the Chiefs took on the Chicago Bears on September 24. Many fans believed it was still early in the “Karma” singer’s relationship with the Ohio native, but Taylor clarified they started dating after Travis sweetly recalled a story on his “New Heights” podcast in July about how he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it.

After that, the Grammy winner was so impressed with his personalized effort to meet her that they got in contact.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor revealed in her December 6 profile after being named TIME’s Person of the Year. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

As for her first game where she was sitting with Donna, Taylor dished, “By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game. We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Donna had kind words for Taylor after her son’s relationship with the Pennsylvania native became so public.

“You know what, they’re making their own story, and they’re telling it their way, so that’s as good as it gets. They’re letting the whole world see what’s happening, so I can’t say anything except for I’m just glad that he’s happy,” she told Access Hollywood on November 15.

“I can tell you this. He’s happier than I’ve seen him in a long time…. God bless him, he shot for the stars!” Donna told The Wall Street Journal five days later about his romance with Taylor.