Travis Kelce hyped up his girlfriend, Taylor Swift, after she wore a custom Kansas City Chiefs jacket to watch him play.

Taylor, 34, got fans talking when she wore a bomber jacket during the Chiefs game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, December 31. The white jacket – which was designed by celebrity jacket designer Jeff Hamilton – had a patch with the Chiefs’ logo and a red football helmet, as well as a stitching that read, “Tay Tay.”

“Taylor Swift wearing a Jeff Hamilton off white Wool & Leather Kansas City Chiefs jacket for the victory of the @chiefs vs the @bengals today,” the brand’s Instagram account shared alongside several videos and photos of the “Cruel Summer” singer rocking the jacket.

While many fans took to the comments section to compliment the jacket, Travis, 34, also made sure to share his positive thoughts by leaving three fire emojis and three praise hands emojis.

The professional athlete posted comment before he and Taylor spent their first New Year’s Eve together. Following the Chiefs’ victory, the couple packed on the PDA as they rang in the new year at a party in Kansas City.

Courtesy of Travis Kelce/Instagram

During the bash, one fan took to X to share a video and photo that showed the pair passionately kissing as the clock struck midnight during the party. “Taylor and Travis could have been at ANY party in the [world emoji] for NYE … and they chose KC with his (and now her) closest friends and family… Happy 2024!” the fan wrote alongside the post.

The couple celebrated their first New Year’s Eve together just one week after they spent Christmas with her family and his father, Ed Kelce. Taylor was joined by her parents, Andrea and Scott Swift, her brother, Austin Swift, and his girlfriend, Sydney Ness, to watch Travis play on December 25 at Arrowhead Stadium.

While not much is known about how the family celebrated the holiday after the game, Travis previously revealed what Austin, 31, got him for Christmas during the December 29 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“He made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag — in the Santa sack,” Travis revealed, noting that Austin was dressed up in a full Santa Claus costume during the game and when he gave him the present. “And handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: Little Giants.”

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The 1994 movie – which stars Rick Moranis and Ed O’Neill – follows two brothers that coach competing football teams.

Travis also admitted that his Christmas didn’t get off to the best start after the Chiefs lost to the Las Vegas Raiders. “[It was] the f–kin’ the worst, I’m not gonna lie,” he said after his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, asked how the day went. “I’ve had better.”

However, the day eventually turned itself around and Travis was able to enjoy himself. “But it ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people,” he said. “That’s always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”