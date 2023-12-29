Taylor Swift‘s brother Austin scored big when it came to putting a smile on Travis Kelce‘s face with his thoughtful Christmas gift.

“He made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag — in the Santa sack,” the Super Bowl champ, 34, revealed on the Friday, December 29, “New Heights” podcast episode, as Austin, 31, dressed up in a full Santa Claus costume to present Travis with his present.

“And handed me a VHS of my favorite football movie of all time: Little Giants,” Travis continued, referring to the 1994 football comedy starring Rick Moranis and Ed O’Neill.

The Ohio native was surrounded by the Swift family on Christmas, as Taylor’s dad, Scott Swift, mom Andrea and Austin flew into Kansas City to watch Travis and the Chiefs take on the Las Vegas Raiders. Unfortunately, they lost in a heartbreaking 20-14 defeat.

It was almost enough to ruin Travis’ holiday. “[It was] the f–kin’ the worst, I’m not gonna lie,” he replied when his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, asked how his Christmas went during the episode, adding, “I’ve had better.”

Fortunately, once Travis was able to shake off the sting of loss, he enjoyed the rest of his day with Taylor, 34, and her loved ones.

“But it ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people,” Travis said. “That’s always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”

The NFL star was without his beloved mom, Donna Kelce, for Christmas as she spent it in Philadelphia watching her older son, Jason Kelce and his Eagles take on the New York Giants. Philly came out on top 33 – 25 so the mood was likely much happier around Jason, 36, and wife Kylie Kelce‘s house.

Taylor’s family outing to Travis’ game marked the eighth time she’s watched her boyfriend play this season, making her initial debut at Arrowhead on September 24 where she sat in a skybox with Donna, 71. They’ve since bonded at other games including the Chiefs’ December 10 matchup against the Buffalo Bills.

While the “Karma” singer shocked fans with her initial attendance at a Chiefs game, Taylor and Travis’ relationship had been going on far longer than most people knew.

Taylor said she got in touch with the professional athlete after he admitted during a July “New Heights” episode that he tried and failed to give her a friendship bracelet with his phone number on it during an Eras tour stop at Arrowhead Stadium.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” Taylor told TIME on December 6 after being named the publication’s Person of the Year. “We started hanging out right after that. So, we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to know each other.”

“By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple,” Taylor dished, adding. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”