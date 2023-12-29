Despite getting to spend part of his Christmas ​Day with girlfriend Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce was not in a festive mood after his Kansas City Chiefs suffered a devastating home loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, December 25, which left him feeling down.

“[It was] the f–kin’ the worst, I’m not gonna lie,” Travis, 34, replied when his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, asked how his holiday went on the Friday, December 29, episode of his “New Heights” podcast. “I’ve had better.”

While Travis had some heated moments on the field, including throwing his helmet to the ground, having Taylor, 34, and her family to comfort him after the game helped a lot.

“But it ended well. It ended well with good Christmas cheer and good people,” Travis said. “That’s always gonna save Christmas no matter if you lose to the Raiders or not.”

Taylor made it a family affair for Travis, as she was joined by dad Scott Swift, mom Andrea and brother Austin. They travelled to Arrowhead Stadium to watch the Ohio native’s game but sadly, the “Cruel Summer” singer’s presence didn’t turn out to be a good luck charm for the Chiefs.

The Grammy winner looked festive in a red and white Santa hat with Travis’ No. 87 on it, while Austin, 31, donned a full Santa suit with a white beard.

“He made me feel like a child because his gift to me was straight out of the bag—in the Santa sack,” Travis revealed later in the podcast.

The NFL star confirmed it was Austin who was so festive in the suit, to which brother Jason Kelce‘s wife Kylie, 31, joked, “I was going to say whoever wore the Santa suit. That was a full commit and I respect that.”

Travis’ mom Donna Kelce spent Christmas in Philadelphia with Jason, 36, watching his Eagles host the Giants, but her younger son will be getting his mother’s attention when she attends his New Year’s Eve game against the Cincinnati Bengals, where she will be reunited once again with Taylor.

Donna, 71, opened up about the couple’s romance in a November 15 interview with Access Hollywood, gushing, “You know what, they’re making their own story, and they’re telling it their way, so that’s as good as it gets. They’re letting the whole world see what’s happening, so I can’t say anything except for I’m just glad that he’s happy.”