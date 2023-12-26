Taylor Swift has brought many of her famous friends and family members to watch her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, play for the Kansas City Chiefs. While she’s been known to enjoy the games with her A-list squad, the “Cruel Summer” singer was spotted spending time with a mystery toddler during the December 25, 2023, game. So, who is the little one Taylor watched the Christmas day game with?

Whose Child Did Taylor Swift Watch the Chiefs Game With on Christmas?

While attending the Chiefs game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Arrowhead Stadium, fans noticed that Taylor was spending time with a little girl in her suite. The “Enchanted” singer cheered and adorably interacted with the child throughout the game.

The child – who had a pacifier in her mouth – was clearly a member of Chiefs Kingdom, and proved her allegiance by wearing a Chiefs Jersey and a red and yellow bow in her hair.

Shortly after photos of Taylor and the child began to circulate on social media, many fans wondered who the child is and how Taylor knows her.

“Does this child know he’s standing in front of the billionaire Taylor Alison Swift,” one fan jokingly wrote via X, which was previously known as Twitter. Another added, “Obsessed with the fact that swifties can find easter eggs in 0.1 seconds but no one has any idea whose god damn baby this is.”

Who Else Attended the Chiefs Game on Christmas With Taylor Swift?

While fans have not been able to identify the little girl, Swifties noticed that Taylor also attended the game with her mother, Andrea Swift, her father, Scott Swift, her brother, Austin Swift, and his girlfriend, Sydney Ness.

Taylor made sure to make the outing festive by wearing a red sweater and Santa hat, which had 87 written on it to show her support for Travis. Meanwhile, Austin got into the Christmas spirit by wearing a Santa Claus suit.

Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Additionally, the Swift family was joined by Travis’ dad, Ed Kelce, to watch the game in the same suite. It’s not currently known if the game was the first time Ed met Andrea, Scott and Austin, though the day did mark their first public outing.

Not only did Taylor’s family get a visit from Ed, but they were also joined by quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes, for part of the game.

After the Chiefs lost to the Raiders, Taylor and Travis were spotted holding hands while leaving the stadium together. They did not reveal their plans for the evening, though they were likely celebrating the holiday with their families.