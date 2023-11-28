After Travis Kelce revealed would be spending his Thanksgiving “feasting on KFC because I won’t have anybody here,” the company shared that the Kansas City Chiefs star got his wish of dining on their chicken.

Travis, 34, made the revelation during the November 22 episode of his “New Heights” podcast as girlfriend Taylor Swift was in Brazil on the South American leg of her Eras tour.

Not only did he get his KFC order, Travis was surrounded by friends for the holiday. His pal Aric Jones shared a photo of the boxes of chicken at the NFL star’s home via an Instagram story.

KFC/X

KFC’s X account shared a post about what the tight end’s meal included. On Sunday, November 26, the chain shared that he received “56 pieces of chicken, 80 hot wings, 3 catering sized mashed potatoes and gravy, 2 mac and cheese, 2 corn.”

Travis’ mom, Donna Kelce, had previously revealed she would be spending the holiday with her eldest son, Jason.

“I’m not quite sure what Travis’ plans are,” Donna, 71, told People in an interview published on November 2. She added, “But I do know that I’ll be in Philly because he [Jason] has a game that Sunday in Philadelphia, so I definitely will be there for that game.”

During their podcast, Jason, 36, invited Travis to take a “quick trip” to Philadelphia, saying ​they’d “have plenty of food” and would be feasting on pork chops as his family wasn’t a big fan of turkey.

While Taylor, 33, was prepping for a concert the day after Thanksgiving in São Paulo, Brazil, she jetted to see Travis as soon as she wrapped up her series of three shows at Allianz Parque stadium. The “Anti-Hero” singer broke the attendance record for the venue as she wrapped up her tour of South America.

The pop star’s jet left São Paulo in the early hours of Monday, November 27, after finishing her last show the night prior, and landed in Tampa, Florida, around 7 a.m. ET, according to online air traffic records viewed by Life & Style. The plane then took off from Tampa around 8:30 a.m. and began a route to Kansas City. The jet landed in K.C. around 11 a.m., although the Grammy winner has yet to be spotted in the city.

While Travis will be busy for the next month making sure the Chiefs secure a spot in the NFL playoffs, Taylor will have plenty of time to cheer him on. She’s set to have a break from performing until February 2024, when the Eras tour will resume in Tokyo.