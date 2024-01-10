With less than a month to go until Valentine’s Day, Travis Kelce admitted that he’s feeling the “pressure” to find the perfect gift for his girlfriend, Taylor Swift. The NFL star made the confession while reading an advertisement during the Wednesday, January 10 episode of his “New Heights” podcast.

“Whether you’re feeling the Valentine’s Day pressure like Jason [Kelce] and I, or trying to figure out the right gift for your significant other, Etsy is the go-to destination for adding that special touch,” Travis, 34, shared with listeners.

The Kansas City Chiefs tight end and his brother, Jason, 36, who is married to Kylie Kelce, discussed their Valentine’s Day habits while voicing the ad. Jason admitted that he usually waits until the “last second” to buy his wife something special for the holiday.

“I usually get the same chocolates every year and the same flowers and a card,” the Philadelphia Eagles star shared. Travis seemed impressed and a little inspired by this suggestion, as he responded, “Oh, that’s adorable! Oh my gosh, chocolate and flowers?!”

Travis has already had some experience with buying gifts for Taylor, 34, with her birthday and Christmas both falling in December. The couple started dating in July 2023.

The podcast host didn’t reveal any of his specific plans for the upcoming holiday. Taylor will be in the midst of the international leg of her Eras tour, with a February 10 show in Japan and a February 16 show in Australia. Should the Chiefs make the Super Bowl again, Travis will be playing in the big game in Nevada on February 11.

So far, the lovebirds have been able to make their relationship work amid these busy schedules. The Grammy winner has spent plenty of time in Kansas City and has been at most of Travis’ NFL games this season. Meanwhile, on Travis’ one bye weekend, he flew to Argentina to attend the Eras tour and spend time with the “Blank Space” singer in the midst of her string of shows there.

“We’re showing up for each other,” Taylor told Time magazine in December 2023. “Other people are there and we don’t care. The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows you’re seeing someone. And we’re just proud of each other.”

The Chiefs’ next game is in Kansas City on Saturday, January 13. The team will play the Miami Dolphins in the first round of the NFL playoffs.