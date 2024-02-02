Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton rang in the new year on opposite sides of the country. The country music star, 47, performed during Nashville’s Big Bash while the “Hollaback Girl” singer, 54, put a show at the Venetian in Las Vegas.

“If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working,” Gwen said of celebrating the holiday nearly 2,000 miles apart from Blake. “They’ve been spending a lot of time away from each other the past several months,” frets a source exclusively to Life & Style. “It’s been frustrating. Their relationship of late has been a lot of texting and talking on the phone.” Problem is, neither one shows any signs of slowing down, either. Blake left The Voice in May to spend more time with Gwen and her boys, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, but he’s still got his game show, Barmageddon, and will be embarking on his Back to the Honky Tonk tour in February. She’ll be plenty busy, too, recording new music and headlining Coachella in April with No Doubt. “Gwen and Blake used to be inseparable, but that’s changed,” admits an insider. “Everyone loves them together, so hopefully this is just a temporary thing.”