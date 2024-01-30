Trouble in Paradise? See Every Time Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Seemingly Snubbed Each Other

Making it work? Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are known to show off their love for each other on social media but fans have noticed a few key snubs in the last few months — making them wonder if there’s trouble in paradise for one of their favorite couples.

The duo — who tied the knot in 2021 — started their 2024 off in different zip codes and have only fueled rumors with cryptic social media clues that their marriage is “definitely in trouble.”

“Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style in January. “The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Keep scrolling to see every time Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seemingly snubbed each other.