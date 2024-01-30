She’s snapping photos and shutting down rumors. Amid whispers that her marriage to Blake Shelton is on the rocks, Gwen Stefani set the record straight.

“Never knew a love like this,” Gwen, 54, wrote on the bottom of a polaroid photo of her and Blake, 47, positioned next to a bouquet of flowers. The Monday, January 29 snap was accompanied by hundreds of comments from fans praising the couple, who have been at the center of the rumor mill for weeks.

“So glad you’ve posted this so people can shut up about the dire circumstances of your marriage! Everyone goes through s**t, if you adore each other and are faithful, you can almost always make it through the discomfort. And on the other end you’re stronger,” one eager supporter left in a comment to the couple. “What is this cuteness happening on a Monday. I’m loving it. Thank you,” chimed in another.

Courtesy of Gwen Stefani/Instagram

Other fans even asked if Blake and Gwen are working on new music together, a possibility given that they have released tracks in the past. “Can’t wait for another collaboration with the two of you,” a fan praised, while another asked, “New single? A duet with Blake?!?”

Gwen’s obvious shutting down of the critics and speculation comes after her marriage to the country crooner entered the breakup spotlight. Things seemingly hinted at trouble when the couple spent New Year’s Eve apart, as Blake was performing as part of New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS, while Gwen hit the stage in Las Vegas.

“It’s funny because I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called,” the No Doubt alum said of their separate plans. “I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it.’ If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working.”

On the heels of their eyebrow-raising New Year’s, an insider told Life & Style exclusively that Blake was “disappointed” and “really upset” that Gwen decided to trade a spot in the audience with a gig in Sin City.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” the insider said at the time. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Just weeks later, both Gwen and Blake gave major career updates – she would be reuniting with No Doubt while he would be hitting the road for a month-long tour – and neither publicly congratulated the other. It seems that the “Hollaback Girl” singer has shut things down for now, and eager fans will surely be keeping an eye out for more updates.