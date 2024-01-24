Fans are continuing to worry about the status of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani‘s marriage, after their latest Instagram posts set off alarm bells. The pair both discussed going on the “road” but don’t seem to include each other.

Blake, 47, shared a video on Monday, January 22, about his upcoming tour, telling fans, “One month until we go #BackToTheHonkyTonk!!!” adding, “Can’t wait to hit the road with @dustinlynchmusic and @emilyann_music!!” The “God’s Country” artist will be playing 17 dates in arenas across the U.S. and Canada from February through the end of March.

Gwen, 54, shared her thoughts about being on the road while doing a fan Q&A for her makeup collaboration with Ipsy. In an Instagram Story on Tuesday, January 23, the “Don’t Speak” singer was asked which she prefers, “Plane ride or road trip,” pointing her finger to the latter.

In the comments section of Blake’s tour post, one fan wrote, “Blake you and Gwen are so awesome together! Just if you are in different places in your life don’t forget to call her and keep in touch. Careers always come before relationships.”

Another person wrote, “Too bad you and Gwen are having marital issues. I was really hoping that you two would make it,” while one fan asked, “Is Gwen going to be there?” referring to his shows.

Fans have taken notice of how the once-tight couple seem to be going down their own career paths without each other and seemingly living separate lives in the process.

The couple spent Christmas together, as Gwen shared an Instagram video of the couple, along with their family members, cooking up an Italian feast for the holiday with their duet “You Make It Feel Like Christmas” playing over it. “From our family to yours, we hope you had a very Merry Christmas,” she wrote in the caption.

Just one week later, however, Gwen and Blake spent New Year’s Eve on opposite sides of the country, as he performed for CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, while she took the stage in Las Vegas to ring in 2024.

Ever since, their individual projects have seen them going in different directions and not by each other’s side.

Blake shared a selfie with American Idol alum turned country star Lauren Alaina on Monday, January 22, promoting her appearance on the season 2 finale of his game show, Barmageddon. In the comments, one fan told Blake, “You need to start spending time with your wife before you lose her,” while another added, “Watch out! You can lose Gwen…”

Meanwhile, Gwen has been living her own dreams. She’s been named the headlining act for the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate concert ahead of the big game on February 11. She’s also reuniting with her band, No Doubt, to perform at the Coachella Music Festival in April.

However, Blake was on hand when his California-born wife was inducted into the first-ever Orange County Hall of Fame on January 12, sweetly holding her hand as they entered the ceremony.