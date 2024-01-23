Blake Shelton’s fans are urging the country singer to focus on his marriage to Gwen Stefani after he shared a selfie with Lauren Alaina on his Instagram.

The Voice alum, 47, took to his page on Monday, January 22, to post a photo with Lauren, 29, who was a guest on the season 2 finale of his game show, Barmageddon. The snap showed Blake leaning down beside Lauren as she flashed a huge open smile. In the caption, he encouraged fans to check out the episode on USA Network that night, calling Lauren his “buddy.”

Though the photo appeared to be innocent, some fans in the comments were concerned about Blake and Gwen, 54, whom he married in 2021.

“You need to start spending time with your wife before you lose her,” one user wrote, while another fan added, “Gwen did a mistake trusting you.”

One fan pointed out that Lauren and Blake would “make a good couple.” However, Lauren is currently engaged to businessman Cam Arnold.

The concern among fans comes after a source exclusively told Life & Style on January 5 that “Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble.” The couple was supposed to ring in New Year’s Eve together, but Gwen opted to take a gig in Las Vegas that night while Blake performed on CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

“I was going to be at his show, and then Vegas called,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer told Access Hollywood on December 18, 2023. “I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it.’ If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working.”

However, the insider revealed to Life & Style that Blake was “really upset” and “disappointed” that Gwen decided not to watch him perform, and it was only the latest problem between them.

Blake Shelton/Instagram

“Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time,” the source continued. “The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

The insider later added, “Gwen and Blake are leading separate lives. It’s very sad, but the writing seems to be on the wall for their marriage.”

Gwen and Blake met while they were both coaches on The Voice in 2015. At the time, Blake was going through a divorce from Miranda Lambert, while Gwen was having the same experience with ex Gavin Rossdale. The singers bonded over the end of their marriages and became each other’s shoulder to lean on.

Though they seemed like the unlikeliest of couples, Gwen and Blake’s friendship quickly turned into a romance. They dated for five years before announcing their engagement, followed by a wedding on July 3, 2021. Blake became a stepfather to Gwen’s kids with Gavin, 58 — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo.

Gwen, who moved to Blake’s ranch in Oklahoma, told People in September 2023 that he “changed” her life.

“When I [started dating] Blake, that’s when I felt home, like, ‘Oh, this is where I’m supposed to be, with this guy,’” she said.