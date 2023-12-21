Gwen Stefani couldn’t stay away from The Voice in 2023, even after husband Blake Shelton made his grand exit after 23 seasons. She kept her spot in the coaching lineup for season 24, making it all the way to the semi-finals with singer BIAS. Now, fans are wondering if Gwen will return once again for season 25 or if she’s leaving The Voice for good.

Is Gwen Stefani Leaving ‘The Voice’ in 2024?

Unfortunately, Gwen is not part of the cast for The Voice season 25. However, the singing competition rotates its coaches frequently, so it’s possible she will return in the future.

Gwen’s exit from The Voice comes on the heels of her husband’s. Blake, who met Gwen on the show in 2014, announced in October 2022 that he would retire from the coaching lineup after the 23rd season. The country legend wanted to be able to have more time with Gwen and his stepsons, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. When it was announced that Gwen would return to The Voice for season 24, Blake joked that his wife didn’t want to spend time with him.

“I think I’d actually put out there to the press too, because everybody wants to know, like, why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show? And it’s like, well, for the family, you know, for more family time,” the Barmageddon star said on Jimmy Kimmel Live! in November 2023. “And then the very next announcement was Gwen’s coming back. So maybe she doesn’t want too much family time. I don’t know. Money talks.”

Burak Cingi/Redferns

Who Are the Coaches on ‘The Voice’ Season 25?

The Voice will kick off the spring season with returning coaches Reba McEntire, Chance the Rapper and John Legend, plus newcomer duo Dan + Shay. It will be the first time the show has a coaching duo.

Gwen Stefani Has New Music Planned for 2024

So, how is Gwen staying busy in the new year? Fans of her music will be thrilled to know that she has a new project in the works. The No Doubt alum told Entertainment Tonight on December 18, 2023, that she was getting back in the studio.

“I’m actually putting out music, so I’m excited about that,” she said. “I’ve been working on this for a long time. I’ve finally landed in that place where I’m obsessed, where I can’t stop listening, so I feel like I’m somewhere. I’m just trying to find like little pockets of time to make music and it still never gets old. It’s still so exciting and magical.”

Season 25 of The Voice premieres on NBC on February 26, 2024, at 8 p.m. ET.