Blake Shelton seemingly snubbed his wife, Gwen Stefani, by announcing “a special night of country music,” while staying silent in the midst of the “Hella Good” artist’s reunion with her No Doubt bandmates.

The “Some Beach” singer, 47, announced he was performing in Oklahoma in March, alongside special guests Ronnie Dunn, Kristin Chenoweth, Wade Hayes and The Swon Brothers, and shared the flyer to his Instagram on Wednesday, January 17, but made no mention of his wife’s major career news.

Just one day prior, Gwen, 54, made the huge announcement that her former band, No Doubt, was reuniting to headline Coachella 2024. “Coachella 2024. We’ll see you in the desert this April!!!” the band’s official Instagram shared, reminding fans of the upcoming presale.

Along with the official announcement, the “Just a Girl” singer appeared in a video alongside her former band members, including Tony Kanal, Adrian Young, and Tom Dumont, where they agreed to do a show.

The news follows inside reports that Gwen and the country star are “leading separate lives” after ringing 2024 separately. While Blake was performing during New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash on CBS, Gwen spent the day working from Las Vegas.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” an insider exclusively told Life & Style on January 5. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Gwen admitted herself she was supposed to be at Blake’s performance, but “Vegas called.” “I was like, ‘Eh, I’m gonna do it.’ If you’re gonna be working, then I’m gonna be working,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer shared.

However, it was no laughing matter to the “Lonely Tonight” crooner, as the source explained he “was really upset” and “disappointed” that Gwen chose not to be by his side.

Fans first raised their eyebrows at the couple in December 2023 when Blake — who has built a brand around his self-described “drunken redneck” persona — announced that he wanted “to either cut back or stop drinking altogether.”

“He knows people will be surprised to hear his resolution,” a second source exclusively told In Touch at the time, adding that his wife of more than two years “hasn’t pushed him, but obviously there are health benefits to cutting back on alcohol, so she’s supportive. Plus, it’s a good example for his stepsons, two of whom are now in their teens. It’s a win-win for everyone.”

While some fans showed their support for the resolution, others have complained that Blake was not being himself. “Blake famously loves to be provocative, and declaring that he’s going to quit drinking is just the kind of thing he would say to cause a stir,” the source continued. “But he’s never cared what anyone thinks. If he really does quit, it will be for him.”

Gwen and Blake tied the knot in 2021 after famously meeting on the set of The Voice in 2015 while going through their respective divorces, from Gavin Rossdale and Miranda Lambert. Blake is a stepdad to Gwen’s four sons — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, — whom she shares with her ex Gavin.