Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani were once Hollywood’s most adoring couple, constantly praising each other on social media and in public. However, fans have noticed how the pair seem to have drifted apart while taking separate career paths and want to know if the duo are still together.

Are Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Still Together?

Despite a noticeable absence from each other’s social media accounts, Blake and Gwen appear to still be together and married. However, as reports have swirled that their union is in trouble, neither star has openly addressed the issue to reassure fans that everything is OK in their marriage.

Why Do Fans Think Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Marriage Is in Trouble?

While the pair spent Christmas 2023 together with their families, whipping up an Italian ​feast, they were on opposite sides of the country by New Year’s Eve. Gwen performed a show in Las Vegas while Blake appeared on CBS’ New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

Ever since 2024 began, both have announced exciting new projects without the other showing any public signs of support.

Gwen shared the huge news on January 16 that she would be reuniting with No Doubt to perform at the Coachella Music Festival in April but didn’t get a supportive shout-out from her husband in the comments section post about it.

The “Hollaback Girl” singer then revealed she would be the headlining act for the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate concert ahead of the big game on February 11, with crickets from Blake about the big gig news.

Gwen was equally silent when the “God’s Country” singer proudly shared an Instagram video on January 22 promoting his upcoming tour. “ONE MONTH until we go #BackToTheHonkyTonk!!!” Blake wrote in the caption, adding he couldn’t “wait to hit the road with” opening acts Dustin Lynch and Emily Ann Roberts.

The tour will keep Blake away from home from mid-February through the end of March. Gwen didn’t comment on the post, but other fans did as they worried about the couple.

“Too bad you and Gwen are having marital issues. I was really hoping that you two would make it,” one person wrote, while another added, “Blake you and Gwen are so awesome together! Just if you are in different places in your life don’t forget to call her and keep in touch. Careers always come before relationships.”

The next day, Blake raised eyebrows when he shared a smiling selfie with country singer Lauren Alaia to promote the season 2 finale of his game show, Barmageddon. His caption was innocent enough, writing, “Playing against my buddy @laurenalaina tonight on the @barmageddonusa season finale … y’all don’t miss it! Tune-in!” but fans saw something more.

“This makes me so sad. I was really pulling for Gwen and Blake. Just hoping there is any real love left in this world. I guess VOWS do not matter any more,” one person wrote in the comments, while another added, “You need to start spending time with your wife before you lose her.”

When Was the Last Time Blake and Gwen Appeared on Each Other’s Social Media?

Aside from Gwen’s Christmas video post, which Blake shared on his Instagram page, he has not included his wife in any Instagram posts since 2024 began. She appeared in a December 31, 2023, look back his year’s highlights in a video post, which included a clips of Blake attending Gwen’s Hollywood Walk of Fame star ceremony in October, as well as the “Sweet Escape” singer doing the same for him as the “Ol’ Red” crooner received his in May.

The last full post Blake shared of Gwen was in November 2023, to promote her appearance on Barmageddon, writing next to a photo of the pair, “I love you @gwenstefani but you’re going down.”

On Gwen’s side, Blake was briefly seen from behind holding her hand when the California native was inducted into the Orange County Hall of Fame in an Instagram video she shared on January 12, 2024.