Gwen Stefani Shows Off New Ring From Blake Shelton

Blake Shelton went all out for wife Gwen Stefani when it came to Valentine’s Day 2024. The “Sweet Escape” singer revealed he presented her with her gift early, showing off a massive emerald and diamond ring while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on February 14.

“I got my Valentine’s present early this year,” Gwen, 54, gushed as she held up her right hand and pointed to the blingy bauble on her ring finger.

When Jimmy, 56, asked if Blake, 46, picked out the ring himself, Gwen replied, “He really mixed it up. Usually I get amazing flowers, which I love, love, love, but this was just a, ‘here you go!'” adding, “He did the whole thing.”

“I love you Blakey!” Gwen gushed.

Since Gwen and Blake later appeared on the show to perform their duet “Purple Irises,” they didn’t have time for a romantic Valentine’s getaway. The No Doubt frontwoman revealed that her sons she shares with ex-husband Gavin Rossdale — Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9 — were staying with the couple.

“We have the boys at home. I have some water boiling. We’re going to have some ravioli,” the “Hollaback Girl” singer said of how the family was spending Valentine’s Day.

Earlier in the day, Gwen was celebrating the romantic holiday at an influencer event for her GXVE Beauty line.

“I always say my love for makeup has been there from the start and I LOVE how i get to share that with you. Thank you to every influencer ad makeup artist who shared this special day with me, all the TikTok’s we created, and all the cute photos we took!! I cannot wait to see your looks with @gxvebeauty,” she captioned an Instagram reel showing highlights from the event.

Fans had been concerned about the status of Blake and Gwen’s marriage, after the couple spent New Year’s Eve apart and failed to publicly support each other when they had major career announcements during January.

Their song “Purple Irises,” which dropped on February 9, hopefully put some of the worries to rest. The song is about enduring love standing the test of time and featured the chorus “Wonder why you took a risk / On a broken heart you cannot fix / No, I never knew a love like this / Now I’m picking purple irises.”

Blake and Gwen also attended Super Bowl 2024 together on February 11 in Las Vegas, Nevada, where they posed and smiled in their suite after performing their duet during the TikTok pregame tailgate.