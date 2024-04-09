The rumors about Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton getting a divorce are bananas, according to the “Hollaback Girl” singer herself.

“When you’re in love and have truly aligned values, nobody can get to us,” Gwen, 54, told Nylon of her relationship with the country crooner, 47, in an interview published on Tuesday, April 9. “You can say whatever you want to say about our relationship — I mean, a week ago we were getting divorced again or something.”

Regarding the speculation about the status of her marriage to Blake, Gwen said, “It’s just lies. The truth is the truth, and we know what that is.”

Fans began to speculate that Gwen and Blake were experiencing trouble in late 2023 when the couple spent New Year’s Eve apart. A source exclusively told Life & Style at the time that they were “leading separate lives” and had been “fighting” recently.

“Gwen and Blake’s marriage is definitely in trouble,” the insider said. “Lately, they’ve been at odds about everything from career decisions and the parenting of her three boys to where they spend most of their time. The tension continues to grow, and Blake and Gwen are drifting apart as a result.”

Despite their trouble, another source exclusively told Life & Style in late February that Gwen and Blake were doing what they could to keep the marriage going.

“Gwen saw the signs,” the insider shared. “They were spending too much time apart, so she decided things had to change.”

The source added, “Gwen and Blake have had their ups and downs. But they are committed to making their relationship work.”

On February 4, Gwen and Blake released their latest duet, “Purple Irises.” Though they sang about “never knowing a love like this,” they also hinted at a fear of losing one another.

“But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you/ Don’t know what I’d do, don’t wanna lose you./ If someone comes along and tries to take you, tries to make you/ Don’t let ’em change your mind,” the lyrics read.

Gwen told Nylon that although she and Blake are a strong couple, she feels insecure about their relationship at times, which inspired the tune.

“I had been going through those times where you’re questioning: ‘Oh my gosh, am I just getting older? Am I cute?'” she said. “In my own relationship, even though I know the truth of what’s happening today, you still create drama in your own mind about your insecurities and what might happen. I was in that phase of the relationship with Blake and getting paranoid.”

Still, Gwen knows it’s all in her head.

“The truth is I am in love with my best friend,” the No Doubt alum added. “And all this s–t I’m thinking of in my brain, that’s all it is — I’m overthinking.”