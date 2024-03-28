For a quintessential Southern California girl, she’s adapted pretty well. “I am not really a dirt person, a bug person. I don’t like that much humidity. But it’s so beautiful. Nature — and God — is all right there,” Gwen Stefani says of the Tishomingo, Oklahoma, ranch she shares with hubby Blake Shelton, 47. In the past year, the pair have committed to spending more time there, following Blake’s exit from The Voice to focus on their family (including her sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 10), says a source exclusively to Life & Style. “Their marriage is even stronger now.” And in a March 15 Instagram post, Gwen, 54, shared a glimpse of their idyllic life as they collected flowers.

“Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity,” adds native Okie Blake, admitting they spend an “embarrassing” amount of money on seeds. But it’s worth it. “We get away from everything [in LA], and we’re just us,” he says. “That’s where I feel the most comfortable, happy and safe.”