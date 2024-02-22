Better together! Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton found their marriage majorly tested due to their demanding careers, but a source exclusively tells Life & Style the couple are more determined than ever to make time for each other. “Gwen saw the signs,” says a source. “They were spending too much time apart, so she decided things had to change.”

Going forward, the singers will discuss their schedules before committing to any jobs, reveals the source. Plus, Gwen, 54, and Blake, 47, agreed to sit down for more dinners at home with her boys, Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9, and are planning a romantic getaway just for the two of them. “Gwen and Blake have had their ups and downs,” admits the source. “But they are committed to making their relationship work.”