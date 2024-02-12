No trouble here! Following recent rumors of marriage problems for Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, the lovebirds attended the 2024 Super Bowl together at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The country crooner, 47, and “Cool” singer, 54, were all smiles as they posed for a photo in the stands. Gwen rocked a tight white tank top and color block jacket, while Blake donned an all black look.

Ahead of the game, Gwen performed at the TikTok Tailgate event outside the stadium. She sang some of her biggest hits at the concert and was joined by her husband on stage for a duet of their new song “Purple Irises.” The lovebirds released the song on February 9.

“But if someone comes along and tries to love you like I love you,” they sing on the new hit. “Don’t know what I’d do. Don’t wanna lose you.”

Before these recent public displays of love, fans were worried that there was trouble in paradise for Blake and Gwen, who tied the knot in July 2021 after nearly six years together. Rumors of marriage troubles began when the two spent New Year’s Eve apart, with Gwen performing in Las Vegas and Blake taking the stage in Nashville for New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash.

The pair’s social media activity then became dissected by followers, with fans pointing out that Blake didn’t publicly congratulate his wife when her band, No Doubt, was announced as part of the lineup for Coachella. Others also noted that Gwen had no public reaction to Blake’s Instagram post about his upcoming tour.

However, they shut down buzz about problems in their relationship at the end of January 2024. Gwen posted a photo of flowers she received from Blake, along with a polaroid selfie of them posing together. “Never knew a love like this,” she captioned the shot.

Blake and Gwen started dating in the fall of 2015 when they were both coaches on The Voice. At the time, they were going through divorces from Miranda Lambert and Gavin Rossdale, respectively. Despite their very different backgrounds, the superstars fell for one another and began a relationship. Blake proposed in October 2020, less than one year before they tied the knot.

While Blake has no children of his own, he has become a stepfather to the three sons whom Gwen shares with Gavin, 58. The “God’s Country” singer has developed a close relationship with the boys and even left The Voice to focus on spending more time with the family.