Damage control? Gwen Stefani revealed her and husband Blake Shelton’s plans for Super Bowl LVIII as fans fear that their marriage is in trouble.

While Gwen, 54, will be busy headlining a pregame show in partnership with TikTok and the NFL earlier in the day, she explained that she and Blake, 47, “are already discussing the food” for their watch party on February 11.

“It’s really about that and the drinks and how are we going to indulge?” she told People in an interview published on Monday, January 29. Gwen then jokingly added, “And I said to [Blake], I was like, ‘Why are we even having this conversation? You know that I’m going to blow it in the first 15 minutes. I’m going to blow through the seven-layer dip and I’m not going to be able to fit anything else in my stomach, and I’m going to be so mad the rest of the day.”’

While Gwen said she was determined to create the most “iconic” Super Bowl food, she revealed that she and Blake are not on the same page when it comes to the menu. “Because [Blake] was like, ‘Oh, should we do this?’ And I’m like, ‘No, that’s not Super Bowl.’ You have to do it right!” the “Just a Girl” singer said.

Despite not seeing eye to eye on the menu, Gwen said that she’s looking forward to enjoying the game with Blake and her sons Kingston, 17, Zuma, 15, and Apollo, 9. “It becomes more and more exciting as I am surrounded by boys, and they are football boys, including my husband. And we got fantasy football. I mean, every morning they just sit there and talk about football. It’s unbelievable,” she said, adding that her sons are impressed with her concert gig before the game.

Gwen opened up about her family’s plans for the Super Bowl amid fans’ concerns that she and Blake are headed toward a split. The speculation began when fans noticed that the couple – who tied the knot in 2021 – spent New Year’s Eve separately. Suspicions grew when people noticed that Gwen and Blake have not publicly shown support of the exciting new projects they have both announced, including her Super Bowl performance and his upcoming tour.

The “God’s Country” singer continued to raise concerns when he shared a selfie with Lauren Alaina to promote the season 2 finale of his game show, Barmageddon. While he didn’t imply anything romantic was going on with Lauren, 29, fans rushed to the comments section to slam Blake for spending time with women other than Gwen.

Hubert Vestil/WireImage

However, Gwen seemingly shut down the split rumors when she took to Instagram on January 29 to share a polaroid photo of her and Blake. “Never knew a love like this,” she wrote at the bottom of the photo, seemingly responding to the speculation that there’s trouble in paradise.

Many fans picked up on the subtle message, with one person writing in the comments section that she was “glad” Gwen “posted this so people can shut up about the dire circumstances of your marriage!”