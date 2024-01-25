Your account
Blake Shelton’s Weight Loss: Photos of the Country Singer’s Impressive Transformation Over the Years

Getty Images (2)

Health & Fitness
Jan 25, 2024 11:10 am·
By
Picture

Blake Shelton’s weight has fluctuated throughout his career and he looked trimmer than ever to kick off 2024. The transformation came following the country singer’s declaration that he was going to cut back on drinking as his New Year’s resolution.

While Blake isn’t known for taking shirtless photos and showing off ripped abs on social media, he was named Sexiest Man Alive by People in 2017. His wife, Gwen Stefani, also once admitted that he was a great workout partner. However, the “God’s Country” singer has also been open about gaining weight and wanting to indulge in unhealthy foods at times.

Keep scrolling through the gallery to see photos of Blake’s weight loss transformation!

