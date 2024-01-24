Bonus Dad! Blake Shelton’s Best Quotes About Parenting and His Relationship With Gwen Stefani’s 3 Sons

Blake Shelton never had any children of his own but he became a bonus dad to three boys when he married Gwen Stefani in July 2021.

Gwen shares sons Kingston (born 2006), Zuma (born 2008) and Apollo (born 2014) with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale, and Blake stepped up as a stepdad even before he officially joined the family. The country singer has a special bond with the boys and has even referred to them as his own sons in interviews.

Keep scrolling through the gallery for Blake’s best quotes about being a stepdad to Gwen’s kids!