Not shying away from the drama. Raquel Leviss fully intends to film the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion amid her cheating scandal with Tom Sandoval.

“Yes, I will be attending the reunion in person,” the former beauty queen, 28, confirmed via Instagram on Wednesday, March 22, just one day before it’s been reported that the reunion is set to film.

News of her appearance at the full cast event comes weeks after Life & Style confirmed that Tom, 39, cheated on his girlfriend of nine years, Ariana Madix, with Raquel — a topic which is sure to be brought up while all the Vanderpump Rules stars are on the same stage. Both Raquel and Tom have shared respective statements regarding the drama.

Keep reading for everything we know about the Vanderpump Rules season 10 reunion so far.

Will Raquel Leviss Be at the ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 10 Reunion?

Initially, it was unclear if Raquel would appear in person at the event, especially because of the rumors surrounding an alleged physical altercation between the SUR waitress and VPR costar Scheana Shay. It was widely reported earlier this month that Scheana, 37, allegedly hit Raquel after finding out about the affair on March 1. Raquel, for her part, filed for an order of protection against her costar following the alleged incident, which has yet to be granted. A hearing is set for March 29.

Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Scheana’s attorney, Neama Rahmani, president of West Coast Trial Lawyers, claimed that the “case is a fabrication by a known liar and a cheat” in a statement to Life & Style from March 9.

“Neither Scheana nor other cast members want anything to do with Rachel going forward,” she added. “The judge has only heard a one-sided account of what happened, and we look forward to presenting the full and true story at the March 29 hearing.”

Can Raquel Leviss and Scheana Shay Both Be at the Season 10 Reunion?

According to a separate statement from Scheana’s attorney shared to Life & Style on March 15, “the temporary restraining order, as it stands now, currently prohibits Scheana from being within 100 yards of Rachel so they can’t both be physically present at the reunion,” because “having them all together in person, is certainly in jeopardy.”

So, it’s unclear how the show will be filmed thus far. Raquel — whose birth name is Rachel — “sabotaged this reunion because it just can’t happen in any meaningful way while this order is in place,” Neama continued.

“Potentially, one of them could Zoom in and appear virtually but Scheana still can’t communicate with Rachel either directly or through an intermediary,” the lawyer added, noting that her client may “have to film [the reunion] separately or virtually.”