First impressions aren’t everything? The Bachelorette season 20 contestant Brayden Bowers has undoubtedly had the most screen time… and not for the best reasons. The travel nurse may have received the first impression rose from Charity Lawson, but do they end up together? Warning: this story contains spoilers for The Bachelorette season 20. Keep reading to find out when Brayden goes home.

When Does Brayden Bowes Get Kicked Off ‘The Bachelorette’?

After dodging the bullet of elimination for the first three weeks in the Bachelor mansion, Charity sends Brayden home during week 4, according to Reality Steve.

The Bachelor Nation blogger revealed he attends a group date in Washington and gets sent home during the night portion of the outing after displaying more jealous behavior.

Did Brayden Bowers Have Drama on ‘The Bachelorette’?

Brayden may have had a strong initial connection with Charity, but their brewing love story was overlooked by his part in the ongoing drama within the group.

During week 2, Adrian Hassan ​shared his concerns about Brayden’s behavior to Charity, claiming he was acting like he was on a “spring break” vacation.

After Brayden demonstrated questionable behavior during the cocktail party, Charity threatened to clip the rose off of his chest and send him home; however, he remained safe during the elimination while Adrian was sent home.

The following week, Brayden made comments to the group, questioning if he could get engaged to Charity at the end of the season because it was like she was also dating a group of his friends.

Aaron Bryant bluntly told Brayden he should “leave” if he couldn’t handle the dynamic of the show.

ABC

“It’s time to buckle up and be here for the right reason. Don’t walk around with a rose if you don’t want to date 20 other guys,” Aaron told Brayden.

Aaron later expressed his concerns to Charity, which led Brayden to make a controversial comment after finding out what his fellow contestant said.

“I feel like I need to be like Will Smith right now and be like, ‘Keep my name out of your f–king mouth!’” Brayden said in a confessional interview, referencing Will’s Oscars slap to Chris Rock in 2022. “I’m annoyed. There was no reason to bring up my name.”

The men’s feud continued during week 4 when Brayden and Aaron B. got into another argument during the night portion of their group date.

After Brayden claims Aaron “backstabbed” him and pulled a “bitch move,” Charity sent him packing because his actions were reminding her of an ex-boyfriend.

What Did Charity Lawson’s Family Think of Brayden?

Charity’s older brother Nehemiah Lawson went undercover as a bartender during the week 1 welcome cocktail party and caught red flags in Brayden’s behavior.

The California native kissed Charity during their first one-on-one talk and Brayden’s loose lips told the other contestants (and unknowingly Nehemiah) that they locked lips.

“Me and my brother, obviously, are super close, and having him there night one was so helpful. He clearly got to see a lot that I did not,” Charity said during a June episode of Us Weekly’s Bachelor podcast. “He really did remind me in that moment—our conversation, obviously, [was] not all shown—but he did just reassure me that all the guys, or most of the guys, were truly there for me and they were really excited about me being the Bachelorette and this opportunity for them to really get to know me.”