No nepo baby here! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, the teenage daughter of Hollywood A-listers Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, is being praised for her natural intelligence.

“Shiloh blows people away with how smart she is,” a source exclusively tells Life & Style. “She knows a ton about art and architecture from her dad and is versed in humanitarian issues thanks to her mom.”

Shiloh, who will turn 18 on May 27, was thrust into the spotlight after Jolie gave birth in 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia (the former couple also shares children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox).

From an early age, Shiloh was appearing in films, including one with her famous father. She was still a baby when she was featured alongside Pitt, 60, in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and went on to voice Shuai Shuai in 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3.

Shiloh has also appeared to take an interest in Jolie’s humanitarian work when she’s not by her mother’s side at red-carpet events. In 2012, Shiloh joined her mom, 48, in Bosnia for the Sarajevo Film Festival, and in 2018, she and sister Zahara joined Jolie to meet Syrian refugees during a UNHCR (United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees) trip to the Zataari refugee camp in Jordan.

Daniele Venturelli/Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

Still, according to Life & Style sources, Shiloh is “the most down-to-earth teenager you’ll ever meet.”

“She’s humble, has a lot of empathy for people in need and is wise beyond her years,” the insider said last month. “A lot of that credit goes to Brad and Angie. They tried to give her a normal childhood and make sure she felt protected.”

Whether or not Shiloh will actually pursue a life in Hollywood much like her mother and father now that she’s entering adulthood, a separate source told Life & Style that the teenager “can see herself working behind the scenes in Hollywood, producing like her dad or directing like her mom.”

The insider added, “She’s been around the world and has experienced a lot already, so her background and observations could really take her far.”

Despite what she’s learned from Mom and Dad, Shiloh still feels “caught in the middle of this tug-of-war,” according to a source, when it comes to Pitt and Jolie’s ongoing legal war involving their French winery Château Miraval.

Still, “She chose not to take sides,” the source said, adding that she does not favor either parent like some of her siblings. “She saw both points of view without judging either harshly.”