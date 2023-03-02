The Jolie-Pitt Kids Have Grown Up So Fast! See Photos of Brad, Angelina’s Children Then and Now

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s six children — Maddox, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Vivienne and Knox — have grown up so fast, and they’re navigating life in the spotlight beautifully. Thanks to their famous movie star parents, the Jolie-Pitt kids have transformed from the young kiddos they were back then to the mature young adults they are now.

Shiloh, in particular, has made headlines for her stunning growth. From new haircuts, such as her enviable 2023 buzz cut, to her viral dance routines, the teenager is undoubtedly living life to the fullest. She is even making quite a paycheck from side gigs, a source exclusively told Life & Style in February 2023.

“She’s been offered lucrative modeling gigs, which she’s mulling over,” the insider explained, adding that she was making around “$14,000 a week” through her various jobs. “Shiloh says modeling isn’t her thing, but she would use the paycheck to finance her dance, art and movie projects.”

Apart from her creative endeavors in show business, Shiloh is also “interested in dating,” a second insider exclusively revealed to Life & Style that month.

“Shiloh is very outgoing,” the source close to the Maleficent actress gushed. “She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight.”

Shiloh’s older sister, Zahara, has also matured incredibly, as she began her freshman year of college at Spelman College in the fall of 2022. The two sisters have attended multiple red carpet events with their mother over the years, notably Angie’s Eternals international premieres in late 2021.

As for their brother Pax, the young man has forged his own path in the arts and entertainment industry. Page Six reported in January 2023 that he was secretly working as an artist under the pseudonym “Embtto.” His work reportedly included “abstract” artistic pieces in addition to “digital and mixed media” projects.

Not only that, but Pax also worked on a film with Angelina and his brother Maddox in the assistant director’s department.

“We work well together,” the mother of six told People in August 2022, referring to her sons’ dedication to the craft. “When a film crew is at its best, it feels like a big family.”

It’s clear that Angie and Brad’s children are chasing their dreams, and fans can’t wait to see what’s next for the sibling bunch.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of the Jolie-Pitt kids from childhood to now!