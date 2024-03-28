Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie sing high praises of daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt and it seems like their compliments don’t come from a parental bias. A source exclusively tells Life & Style that the teen is “the most down-to-earth teenager you’ll ever meet.”

“She’s humble, has a lot of empathy for people in need and is wise beyond her years,” the insider gushes to Life & Style. “A lot of that credit goes to Brad and Angie. They tried to give her a normal childhood and make sure she felt protected.”

The Mr. & Mrs. Smith costars welcomed Shiloh, 17, on May 27, 2006, two years after they started dating. Before welcoming their first child together, Brad, 60, and Angelina, 48, were parents to kids Maddox and Zahara, whom they previously adopted. They later adopted son Pax in 2007 at four years old and twins Knox and Vivienne joined the family the following year.

While a few of the kids have a few acting credits under their belt, Shiloh seems to be the one who got her parents’ entertainment genes. In 2021, a source exclusively told Life & Style that Shiloh received “a couple offers” in the modeling industry. In the midst of her opportunities, Angelina made sure she wasn’t “pushing” her daughter into a career.

Modeling may have not been the right gig for Shiloh, but a few years later she became a captivating dancer. It all started when a clip of her dancing to Lizzo’s “About Damn Time” at a Los Angeles dance studio went viral in May 2022. It got so big that her A-list parent even knew it interested the public and Brad couldn’t stop himself from giving Shiloh a verbal round of applause.

“It brings a tear to the eye, yeah. [She’s] very beautiful. I don’t know where she got it from. I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here,” the Bullet Train actor told Entertainment Tonight in January 2023. “I love when [my kids] find their own way, find things they are interested in and flourish.”

Angelina, on the other hand, has been “encouraging” of Shiloh’s “big interest in arts and culture.” In an effort to do so, the Eternals star set up a coffee date with Shiloh and actor Paul Mescal.

“She wants all the kids to explore their creative sides and hear from talented actors and actresses directly what it’s like to work in the biz, how they got their start and so on and so forth,” an insider told Us Weekly in January 2023.