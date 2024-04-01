Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has learned a thing or two from her famous father, with a source exclusively telling Life & Style that Brad Pitt‘s 17-year-old daughter is ready to take on Tinseltown.

“Shiloh can see herself working behind the scenes in Hollywood, producing like her dad or directing like her mom,” the insider says. “She’s been around the world and has experienced a lot already, so her background and observations could really take her far.”

The teenager, whom Pitt shares with ex-wife Angelina Jolie (the two also co-parent children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox), first appeared as a baby alongside her dad in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and went on to voice Shuai Shuai in 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3.

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Pitt, 60, has even gushed over his daughter’s dancing abilities after Shiloh went viral for performing to Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” on TikTok. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the Oscar-winning actor told Entertainment Tonight in 2022, adding that he thinks his teen daughter is “very beautiful.”

“I don’t know where she got it from,” he admitted. “I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

But Shiloh and her father’s shared love for entertainment is not all the two have in common. Last month, a source told Life & Style that they “both love to shoot hoops and talk about things like the environment, classic movies and books,” adding: “They have a special bond.”

As Shiloh prepares to turn 18 on May 27, In Touch reported that she wants to move out of her mom’s house and into Pitt’s $8.3 million Los Feliz mansion. Shiloh primarily lived with her mother after Jolie, 48, filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences.

However, Jolie “wasn’t happy” about her daughter’s choice to move in with Pitt, despite the close proximity of their homes and that “Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters,” a source told the publication. “[Angelina] knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions,” the insider added. “Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up.”

It seems as though the Eternals actress may also not be thrilled with Shiloh’s potential plans for a life in Hollywood. In 2014, Jolie told Elle that she and Pitt “made the decision that we wouldn’t keep them from sets and the fun of making movies, but we wouldn’t [glorify it either] — we wouldn’t make it a good thing or a bad thing,” adding: “But I would really prefer they do something else.”