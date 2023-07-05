Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt has grown up so much! From hair style changes to exploring new interests, the A-list teen has let her personal fashion sense shine through her street style.

Though the famous teenager is only seen on rare outings, she has chosen to slay in some of her best punk rock and edgy-chic looks. One of her most memorable wardrobe picks was at an October 2021 afterparty for Angie’s film Eternals, which took place in London. While walking beside her mother — who stunned in a sleek green frock — Shiloh stepped out in a periwinkle blue jacket, which was embroidered with multiple skulls and other hard rock-themed patches. And the young fashionista, of course, completed her outfit with her signature black Converse high-tops and a matching T-shirt and pair of shorts.

The following year, fans of Shiloh saw her in several since-deleted YouTube videos showing off her dance skills, for which she wore comfortable sweatsuits and sneakers. As for her color of choice, the young dancer mainly rocked black outfits whenever she danced to different hip-hop, rap and pop tunes.

Apart from exploring the arts and entertainment industry, Shiloh also makes sure to spend some free time with her siblings. In addition to Shiloh, Angie and Brad share children Zahara, Pax, Maddox, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.

In early 2023, Shiloh was spotted sporting a fresh buzz cut for the first time while running errands with her sister Zahara. Later that year, they were seen on various occasions together from coast to coast in New York City and back home in Los Angeles. For each outing, Shiloh wore her favorite black outfits, from hoodies and Vans sneakers to ripped denim shorts.

Although she is an ultra-famous kiddo, the young A-lister is still working toward her future goals in showbiz and is “savvy when it comes to finances,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

Thanks to doing “small dance jobs, tutoring and reading books to produce as films,” the teen racked up an impressive savings, earning “$14,000 a week,” the insider said in February 2023, adding that she was even “mulling over” a few “lucrative modeling gigs.”

“Shiloh says modeling isn’t her thing, but she would use the paycheck to finance her dance, art and movie projects,” the source clarified.

While she continues to shape her own career in the entertainment world, fans are eager to see how Shiloh continues to blossom into the young adult she is becoming.

Scroll through the gallery to see photos of Shiloh’s streetwear over the years!