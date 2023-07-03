Iced coffee run! Shiloh Jolie-Pitt was spotted with her siblings Knox Jolie-Pitt, Pax Jolie-Pitt and Zahara Jolie-Pitt in Los Angeles, and of course, Shiloh took their coffee outing as an opportunity to show off her edgy street style.

The 17-year-old A-lister was seen walking out of the Maru Coffee shop on Saturday, July 1, in the Los Feliz neighborhood of L.A., rocking a bright red hoodie, black denim cut-off shorts and matching Converse sneakers, according to photos published by HollywoodLife. Though she was wearing a hooded sweatshirt, Shiloh didn’t hide her snazzy blonde buzz cut that she first debuted earlier this year. She left her hood off of her head while holding what appeared to be an iced coffee in one hand and an iced matcha latte in the other.

Meanwhile, Pax, 19, also looked comfy in a gray T-shirt and black pants, Zahara, 18, looked stylish in a black long-sleeved tee with jeans, and Knox, 14, looked cool in a white T-shirt with black pants.

The sibling trio was recently seen on multiple outings in New York City one week prior, tagging along with their famous mom, Angelina Jolie, for the trip.

In addition to Shiloh, Zahara, Pax and Knox, Angie, 48, shares children Maddox and Vivienne with ex-husband Brad Pitt.

On June 29, Shiloh was spotted walking out of a car with the Salt actress in the Soho neighborhood of the Big Apple. The teen kept her outfit of the day simple by wearing a black crop top with a cropped gray long-sleeved tee, black pants, maroon Vans and what appeared to be a stylish gold Ferragamo belt.

Two days beforehand, Shiloh, Zahara and Pax enjoyed dinner with their mother in another part of town, with all the teens wearing black and charcoal attire for the evening.

Although she maintains a low-key life, Shiloh has been blossoming into the young adult she is now over recent years by exploring different avenues in the arts and entertainment world. Throughout 2021 and 2022, the teenager was seen in multiple since-deleted YouTube videos dancing to various bops that allowed her to show off her impressive dance skills. Not only that, but Shiloh has even attended several red carpet events with Angelina, with the most memorable being at the end of 2021, rewearing one of her mother’s old Dior dresses.

Apart from experimenting with style and dance, Shiloh has also been spotted attending concerts and theatrical productions with Angie.

By the beginning of 2023, however, Shiloh was navigating the waters of the dating pool, a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“Shiloh is very outgoing. She’s definitely not a little kid anymore. It’s like she grew up overnight,” the insider gushed on May 10, adding that the famous kiddo is “interested in dating.”