Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is in search of peace when it comes to her famous family, a source exclusively tells Life & Style.

The 17-year-old daughter of A-list actors Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie has watched her family dynamic fall apart ever since the Maleficent star filed for divorce from the two-time Oscar winner in 2016. (Pitt, 60, and Jolie, 48, also share children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox.)

Amid Jolie and Pitt’s contentious ongoing legal battle over their French winery Château Miraval, “Maddox has clearly sided with Angelina, but Shiloh just wants her family to be whole and happy again,” the source tells Life & Style.

“[Shiloh] loves both her parents, and while she understands things will always be different, her dream is to see them become friends,” the insider adds.

Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Disney

“As she’s gotten older, it’s become pretty clear that Shiloh is her father’s daughter,” a separate insider said in March, noting that Shiloh has become passionate about history, art and architecture, which “she gets that from her dad.”

“They both love to shoot hoops and talk about things like the environment, classic movies and books,” the source continued. “They have a special bond.”

But the Atelier Jolie founder may not be too pleased with how close Shiloh appears to be with the Fight Club star, whom Jolie separated from over seven years ago. The actress “wasn’t happy” with Shiloh’s decision to live with Pitt, but she will still support her choice, an insider told In Touch in a story published Friday, March 22.

They added, “[Angelina] knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions. Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up.”

Pitt and Jolie met in 2003 while playing opposite each other in the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In 2012, they became engaged and were married just over two years later during an intimate ceremony at Château Miraval, the family’s estate in the French village of Correns.

Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt in September 2016, citing irreconcilable differences. The former pair were ruled legally single from one another in 2019, but remain locked in a bitter legal feud over Jolie’s sale of the French estate and winery.