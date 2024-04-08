Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie‘s teenage daughter Shiloh Jolie-Pitt is almost a legal adult!

Shiloh, who will turn 18 on May 27, was thrust into the spotlight after the Maleficent actress gave birth in 2006 in Swakopmund, Namibia (Jolie, 48, and Pitt, 60, also share children Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and 15-year-old twins Vivienne and Knox).

And while the former A-list couple’s daughter has dabbled in the performing arts — she was still a baby when she was featured alongside Pitt in the 2008 film The Curious Case of Benjamin Button and went on to voice Shuai Shuai in 2016’s Kung Fu Panda 3 — Shiloh has maintained a relatively low profile.

However, Life & Style sources share what the teenager is up to now, including her plans to live with her dad in his $8.3 million Los Feliz estate and how her parents always “tried to give her a normal childhood” despite their headline-making split in 2016.

So, what is Shiloh Jolie-Pitt up to now?

Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images for Marvel

A Normal Childhood

Though Shiloh has often been photographed alongside her mother on the red carpet, sources have told Life & Style that her life outside of the spotlight is much like any other teen.

Shiloh is “the most down-to-earth teenager you’ll ever meet,” said an insider, adding that she’s “‘humble, has a lot of empathy for people in need and is wise beyond her years.”

“A lot of that credit goes to Brad and Angie,” the source added. “They tried to give her a normal childhood and make sure she felt protected.”

In fact, the teenager “blows people away with how smart she is,” a separate source exclusively told Life & Style. “She knows a ton about art and architecture from her dad and is versed in humanitarian issues thanks to her mom.”

Family Life

Despite her intelligence and cultured upbringing, Shiloh has watched her family dynamic fall apart ever since Jolie filed for divorce from the two-time Oscar winner in 2016.

Pitt and Jolie met in 2003 while playing opposite each other in the film Mr. & Mrs. Smith. In 2012, they became engaged and were married just over two years later during an intimate ceremony at Château Miraval, the family’s estate in the French village of Correns. However, after Jolie filed for divorce in September 2016 — citing irreconcilable differences — it was three years before the former pair were ruled legally single from one another, and they remain locked in a bitter legal feud over Jolie’s sale of the French estate and winery.

Amid Jolie and Pitt’s contentious ongoing legal war, “Maddox has clearly sided with Angelina, but Shiloh just wants her family to be whole and happy again,” a source told Life & Style. “[Shiloh] loves both her parents, and while she understands things will always be different, her dream is to see them become friends.”

A separate insider explained that “there were moments when Shiloh felt caught in the middle of this tug-of-war, but she chose not to take sides,” adding that she did not favor either parent like some of her siblings.

“She saw both points of view without judging either harshly,” the insider said. “Shiloh’s inner strength helped the entire Jolie-Pitt clan get through a very difficult time.”

ROBYN BECK/AFP via Getty Images

Moving in With Brad

Last month, In Touch reported that Shiloh — who has primarily lived with her mother since the divorce proceedings began — has plans to move out of Jolie’s house and into Pitt’s Los Feliz mansion.

Jolie “wasn’t happy” about her daughter’s decision but will still support her choice, a source told the outlet. “[Angelina] knows Shiloh is a woman now and can make her own decisions,” the insider said. “Shiloh isn’t unhappy at Angelina’s, but she’s turning 18 soon and wants to shake things up.”

The good news about the potential move is that Pitt’s home is within walking distance of Jolie’s house, and “Shiloh can walk over at any time to see Angie and her brothers and sisters,” the source said.

Shiloh’s decision to swap households doesn’t come as a surprise. While the celebrity teen has a sacred relationship with her mom, she also has an “unbreakable bond” with the Fight Club actor.

“As she’s gotten older, it’s become pretty clear that Shiloh is her father’s daughter,” a Life & Style source said in March, noting that the teen has become passionate about history, art and architecture. “She gets that from her dad.”

Shiloh and her father have shared interests in other areas, too. “They both love to shoot hoops and talk about things like the environment, classic movies and books,” the source continued. “They have a special bond.”

What’s in Store for Her Future?

Though Shiloh hasn’t committed to a life behind the camera, much like her mom and dad, a Life & Style source exclusively revealed that she “can see herself working behind the scenes in Hollywood, producing like her dad or directing like her mom.”

The insider added, “She’s been around the world and has experienced a lot already, so her background and observations could really take her far.”

Pitt has even gushed over his daughter’s dancing abilities after Shiloh went viral for performing to Lizzo‘s “About Damn Time” on TikTok. “It brings a tear to the eye, yeah,” the Oscar-winning actor told Entertainment Tonight in 2022, adding that he thinks his teen daughter is “very beautiful.”

“I don’t know where she got it from,” he admitted. “I’m Mr. Two-Left-Feet here.”

In 2021, a source told Life & Style that Shiloh received “a couple offers” in the modeling industry — but Jolie made sure she wasn’t “pushing” her daughter into a career.

Jolie previously told Elle in 2014 that she and Pitt “made the decision that we wouldn’t keep them from sets and the fun of making movies, but we wouldn’t [glorify it either] — we wouldn’t make it a good thing or a bad thing,” adding: “But I would really prefer they do something else.”

When it comes to her famous father, a source previously told Life & Style that “Brad never puts pressure on Shiloh and encourages her to pursue her dreams. She feels comfortable talking to her dad about anything.”