Christmas in spring? We’ll take it! Gigi Hadid took to Instagram on Monday, March 23, to share a throwback photo of herself and boyfriend Zayn Malik sharing a sweet kiss over the holidays. “(Oldie) camera roll finds,” the 24-year-old supermodel, who dabbles in photography, captioned the series of pictures.

Considering Gigi and Zayn are quite the on-off couple, Zigi shippers are pleased to see the former One Direction singer popping up on her page. “You and Zayn are so cute!” one user gushed. “Yes, Zayn! Finally,” added another.

“The Zigi content we all deserve right now,” a third user chimed in, while a fourth echoed, “Stay together this time, please!” Gigi and Zayn seemingly got back together in December 2019, shortly after the blonde beauty ended her brief fling with Bachelorette heartthrob Tyler Cameron.

Unfortunately, Gigi’s loved ones aren’t too thrilled about the reconciliation. “Gigi’s family is convinced that the relationship will end in tears,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in January. “No one’s told her to dump Zayn, but they’ve definitely hinted at it.”

Gigi’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, is especially against her daughter’s relationship. “Yolanda was there for Gigi when they last split, and spent hours consoling her daughter,” the insider added. “[She] doesn’t think Zayn is The One.”

Even so, Gigi and Zayn are still going strong! In fact, the Victoria’s Secret alum recently defended her man in a highly publicized Twitter feud with YouTuber Jake Paul.

“Almost had to clap up Zane [sic] from [One] Direction because he is a little guy and has an attitude and basically told me to f–k off for no reason when I was being nice to him,” the 23-year-old wrote on February 23 after running into Zayn in Las Vegas. “Zane [sic], [I know] you’re reading this … stop being angry cause [you] came home alone to [your] big ass hotel room hahaha.”

Unsurprisingly, Gigi’s reply was epic. “LOL cause he doesn’t care to hang [with] you and your embarrassing crew of YouTube groupies … ? Home alone with his best friends like a respectful king cause he has me, sweetie,” she wrote. “Unbothered by your irrelevant ugly ass. Go to bed.”

You tell ’em, G! No matter what, it looks like Gigi and Zayn will always have each other’s backs.

