Sending best wishes! Bachelorette alum Tyler Cameron is “happy” for pregnant ex-girlfriend Gigi Hadid and her boyfriend, Zayn Malik. “I am excited for her,” the 27-year-old told Josh Cohen and the HomeTeam from ESPN West Palm on April 30.

After reiterating that he is not the father of the 25-year-old’s first child, Tyler explained he thinks the model has some selfless instincts that will translate well to parenthood. “She is going to be the most incredible mother,” he added. “She’s a caring, sweet person and she’s going to be amazing.”

Gigi and Tyler first sparked romance rumors in August 2019, when they were spotted having dinner together in New York City just days after the Jupiter, Florida native met up with his ex and Bachelorette star, Hannah Brown. Two days later, the male model and the Los Angeles native had yet another date … and Tyler was spotted leaving Gi’s apartment the next morning.

Throughout August, the dynamic duo went on several more outings, which seemed to really strengthen the bond they built — so much so that Tyler accompanied Gigi to her grandmother’s funeral in the Netherlands in September 2019.

By early October, the short-lived couple had already called it quits, and by early November, they unfollowed each other on social media. “Tyler still thinks of Gigi as a friend,” an insider told Us Weekly at the time. “They were really close, and he still likes and respects her, even though the romantic portion of their relationship is over.”

Since then, Tyler and the Dancing With the Stars winner have seemingly rekindled things — at least to some degree. Hannah went out to Ty’s hometown in early March to join his ~quarantine crew~ to ride out coronavirus together along with several friends. They made tons of TikToks and participated in Instagram Lives together while flirting up a storm, but the Alabama native left Florida to rejoin her family for the duration of the pandemic by early April.

As far as Gigi’s love life goes, she rekindled her connection with the former One Direction member in December 2019 and had their first public outing for his birthday in January. “Yes, they’re giving their relationship another shot but are keeping it on the down-low and taking it slow,” an insider confirmed to Life & Style exclusively at the time.

Zayn, 27, celebrated the Vogue cover girl’s 25th birthday with her and her family in Pennsylvania on April 24, and days later, Life & Style confirmed their pregnancy. A source exclusively told L&S the pair “is ‘ecstatic’ that she’s having a baby girl.”

We stan amicable exes, y’all.