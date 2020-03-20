As the coronavirus outbreak continues, The Bachelor star Colton Underwood is the latest celebrity to reveal he is struggling with COVID-19. On Friday, March 20, the reality personality shared on Instagram that he “tested positive” for the illness — and “it’s been kicking [his] ass.”

“I have been following all of the social distancing rules since last week. My symptoms started a few days ago, I was tested and just received my results today,” Colton, 28, captioned a video he shared talking about his experience. “For anyone out there that is hesitant to self-quarantine … Please do yourself and your loved ones a favor and stay home. We will all beat this and come out stronger on the other side. I’ll keep you posted. Love y’all.”

In the video itself, the star seemed sweaty and out of breath as he explained, “So, there’s a lot of information going out in the news and the media right now about the coronavirus, saying it’s about the elderly or young people don’t want to do this … I want to let you guys know I’m 28, I consider myself pretty healthy, I work out regularly, I eat healthy and I became symptomatic a few days ago, got my test results back today and they are positive. It’s been kicking my ass just to put it very bluntly.”

Opening up about how he’s feeling, he continued, “The main thing is I can’t even walk up a flight of stairs without being out of breath or go to the bathroom without having to sit down because I’m exhausted. I guess the reason I’m sharing this is not to cause fear or panic, but to hopefully encourage you guys to stay home, do your part, take care of yourselves, take care of one another. I’m doing OK. I’m at [girlfriend Cassie Randolph’s] family’s house in [Huntington Beach, California], so I’m fortunate to have them. Unfortunately, that means we’re all in this together at this point.”

The star promised to share updates with his fans, but promised he and the Randolphs are “in good spirits” despite his diagnosis. The former Bachelor also has his whole Bachelor Nation family rooting for him to get better. In the comments of his post, stars like Jade Roper Tolbert, Jared Haibon, Ashley Iaconnetti and Jason Tartick were all wishing him well. “Awww, Colton, I’m so sorry!” Ashley wrote. “Thinking of you! Thank you for sharing, and keep us updated if you feel up to it. Hope you get well quickly! 💗”

