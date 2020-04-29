Setting the record straight! Bachelorette star Tyler Cameron seemingly responded to rumors he’s the father of Gigi Hadid baby after Life & Style confirmed the model is pregnant with Zayn Malik’s first child.

During an Instagram Live workout on April 29, the 27-year-old read some fan comments, including one that read, “Congrats on becoming the father. Gigi is preg [sic].” Tyler quickly shut down the speculation and said, “Y’all are wrong. Y’all are wrong in the comments.” When his pal Katie Dooley asked what fans were commenting, the Florida native noted, “I’ll tell you later.”

The aspiring male model may seem indifferent about the baby news, but the 25-year-old and pop star, 27, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their little one. “They can’t wait to become parents and haven’t found out the sex of the baby yet,” a source exclusively dished to Life & Style about the A-list couple.

Tyler and Gigi dated for two months before they ended things for good in October 2019 after a whirlwind romance. The two reportedly packed on the PDA during the MTV Music Awards on August 26, according to an eyewitness from Us Weekly, and were seen on dinner dates all over New York City. Hannah Brown’s ex even attended the funeral of the catwalk queen’s grandmother on September 5 in the Netherlands.

“Tyler is a supportive guy. He is there for the people he cares about and will do whatever he can for them,” a source exclusively told Life & Style about the Florida native at the time. “Tyler’s the type of guy who will try his best to make someone smile during a tough time. Things seem to be going well, they are definitely enjoying their time together.”

The Bachelor Nation stud opened up a bit about Gigi during an interview with Entertainment Tonight on September 2. Although he claimed he and the California native were “just friends,” he had a ton of admiration for her. “Our relationship doesn’t need to be public. She’s good people, she’s an amazing person and we’re just keeping it friendly,” he explained to host Lauren Zima. “I’m at the point where I don’t really want to talk about my relationships. I’ve dated publicly, so … I’m trying to date privately.”

It seems as though he still has positive feelings toward the former Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star following her reconciliation with her longtime on-again, off-again boyfriend in December 2019. After being asked about Gigi during a Zoom call with fans on April 2, Tyler confirmed she is “dating her old man now,” seemingly in reference to Zayn. He noted that she was a “good girl” and made it sound like they left things on friendly terms.

Congrats to Gigi and Zayn!