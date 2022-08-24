Making things official? Sex/Life stars Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi have sparked marriage speculation after the Netflix actor was spotted seemingly wearing a wedding ring while on vacation. Keep reading for everything we know about their relationship status!

Are ’Sex/Life’ Stars Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi Still Together?

Yes, Adam, 37, and Sarah, 42, are still going strong after meeting on the set of Sex/Life, which started filming in fall 2020 in Canada. They frequently post about their adventures together on Instagram.

Are ’Sex/Life’ Stars Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi Married?

Although the pair have not spoken about if they’ve taken the big leap together, rumors started circulating when Adam appeared to be wearing a wedding band while out with Sarah in his hometown of Wollongong in Australia on August 22.

The actor can be seen wearing a sweatshirt and shorts and is sporting a white ring on his left hand, in photos obtained by Life & Style. Sarah’s hands stayed covered up thanks to her oversized long-sleeve shirt, which she paired with tie-dye pants and Ugg boots.

Are ’Sex/Life’ Stars Adam Demos and Sarah Shahi Engaged?

Whether Adam and Sarah are married or engaged remains to be seen, but it’s clear they have a strong bond. On their Netflix show, Sarah’s character, Billie, is married to Cooper, played by Mike Vogel, but she yearns for her wild days hooking up with Adam’s character, Brad.

When Sarah began her role on the series, she was going through a divorce with ex-husband Steve Howey. The former couple, who shares son William and twins Violet and Knox, separated in June 2020 after 11 years of marriage, Us Weekly confirmed at the time. Their divorce was finalized seven months later.

The actress admitted that her breakout role on Sex/Life was meaningful to her for a variety of reasons. “This show was more than just another gig. It changed the direction of my life,” she gushed via Instagram in December after filming wrapped. “It unleashed parts of my heart I had hidden for so long. It helped me find my truth. I was broken open. Finally.”

Sarah also found love through the experience. She and Adam made their relationship Instagram official on New Year’s Eve in December 2020.

It was clear they heated up fast because Adam dropped the L-bomb while celebrating his lady love’s 41st birthday in January 2021. “Happy bday, my baby, I f*#kin love you. You’re everything,” he gushed via Instagram.

The feeling was definitely mutual, as Sarah posted a romantic tribute for her man when he turned 36 that year.

“I do know I found my forever. I do know I’ve never loved deeper, harder, more ferociously,” she wrote. “I do know I’m overly grateful for him. I do know I’ve loved him for a thousand lifetimes before and will love him for a thousand lifetimes more. Happy birthday, my baby.”