Continuing her rise to fame! Sarah Shahi has been in Hollywood for a while now, but her Netflix show Sex/Life has made the actress a household name. While she’s now known for her portrayal of Billie Connelly on the steamy series, the Texas native has also starred in shows like Fairly Legal, Chicago Fire, The Rookie and more. Not to mention, in late 2022, fans saw Sarah acting alongside Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson in Black Adam.

Since her debut roles in the early 2000s, fans have wondered if Sarah has undergone any plastic surgery procedures. While the actress hasn’t spoken publicly about getting work done, Sarah has revealed some longtime beauty secrets.

“I’m big in lasers and anything that is ‘upkeep.’ The Merit brand has the most luxurious lip stains and lipsticks. I just now saw that they have a skincare line that’s coming out. I am a huge fan of that line. I will absolutely have to hit them up for that! I’m also a big fan of Shani Darden,” Sarah shared during an interview with New Beauty in October 2022. “She has this lactic acid product and, anytime I wear it, people are like, ‘Your skin looks like glass.’ I’m big on skin care, that’s for sure — it’s my one splurge. What else? I love those wipes with the Dr. Dennis Gross. The peels! They are excellent. And Sol De Janeiro’s body creams are like crack. They smell so good.”

During the same interview, the Netflix star got real about having a major acting moment as a woman over 40. “It’s not lost on me at all,” Sarah admitted, noting that she “never” feels “entitled” when it comes to getting work.

“I don’t have that sense about me. It’s just an example that hard work works,” she explained. “That’s what I have learned and that all the time that things were not meant to work out for me, there really was a grander plan and to just keep remembering to just trust that there is a grand plan and that everything does conspire in your favor in the end after all. I don’t know. I’m happy as a clam.”

With tons of roles under her belt and a smoking hot relationship (Sarah is dating Sex/Life costar Adam Demos), what’s not to be happy about?! Scroll through the gallery to see the star’s transformation over the years.