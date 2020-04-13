Kylie Jenner Shows Off the ‘Best Room’ in Her House: ‘Everyone Lives in Here’

Where’s our invite? Kylie Jenner took to her Instagram Story on Sunday, April 12, to give fans yet another tour of her gorgeous California home. This time, the longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, had a special treat.

“This is the best room in the house,” Kylie said while panning the camera to a number of luxe bunk beds with personalized TVs on the wall. Basically, it looked like the most high-end sleepaway camp you could ever attend. “Everyone lives in here,” the makeup mogul added.

In addition to the mini flatscreen TVs, the bunks included plenty of comfy-looking throw pillows and individual reading lights. Needless to say, we totally understand why the room is so popular with Kylie’s friends and loved ones.

Unfortunately, with quarantining measures still being taken amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie and her daughter, Stormi Webster, haven’t had much company over — save for a fun, TikTok-filled visit from Kris Jenner and her boyfriend, Corey Gamble.

Even so, the mommy-daughter duo is doing their best to stay entertained. In fact, Kylie is a social distancing pro. The Kylie Skin founder had a lot of practice during the nine months she was pregnant with her now 2-year-old.

“I never let myself get bored,” she explained during a March 19 Instagram Story. “I watched movies, I read books, I would do full spa days and take long baths, do masks, take care of my skin, take care of my hair … Puzzles. I did so many puzzles when I was pregnant. Puzzles [are] underrated.”

On top of all the puzzles, Stormi’s dad, Travis Scott, has been stopping by for some quality family time, too! “Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book,” a source exclusively told Life & Style.

“He’ll flip through the pages of one of her favorites, like Mary Had A Little Glam, and get lost for hours with her. He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written and he’s also quick to fall asleep right there on the floor while Stormi keeps busy in her playhouse,” the insider continued. “Napping together is another thing they like doing, Travis is the king of naps, which Kylie loves.”

Perhaps they can use the “best room” in the house!

