Turns out, Kylie Jenner’s lavish California home is complete with one serious wine collection. So much so, that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 22, gave fans a peek on Instagram.

While fishing for movie suggestions amid the coronavirus pandemic, Kylie snapped a cozy selfie in her foyer. At first glance, it’s easy to miss the hundreds of bottles of red and white wine in the corner, but if you look closely … well, your jaw is likely to hit the floor.

Unfortunately, most of the labels are unidentifiable, save for two black boxes with a gold spade symbol on them. Fun fact: Those are Armand de Brignac champagne bottles. The company was actually acquired by Jay-Z in November 2014. If you’re looking to get tipsy off this particular beverage, you should start pinching your pennies now.

An average bottle of “Ace of Spades,” as it’s more commonly called, will run you about $300.00. Of course, money is no object for Kylie. In fact, the makeup mogul is truly living large these days. “It’s beyond belief how fabulous her world is now. While she was always confident that she’d be rich, she never expected she’d be this successful,” a source exclusively told Life & Style in December 2019.

As much as Kylie loves shopping for cars and purchasing real estate, her go-to indulgence will always be clothes and accessories. “While her closets are to die for, there isn’t enough room to fit all the shoes she owns — there are well over a thousand pairs,” the insider continued. “She spends at least $300K on fashion every week. She has rooms full of things she’s only worn once.”

Naturally, Kylie spoils her daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with rapper Travis Scott, just as much as herself … if not more! “Kylie is constantly showering her with gifts — expensive jewelry, the latest gadgets, you name it, Stormi has it,” a second source told Life & Style.

A toast to Kylie and her blessed life! (She can obviously provide the bubbly.)

