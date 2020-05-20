Too precious! Kylie Jenner showed off daughter Stormi Webster’s gorgeous natural curls while they played outside on May 19. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star has been experimenting with different hairstyles on her toddler while they’ve been staying home amid the coronavirus pandemic, and her ringlets have us feeling ~some~ kind of way.

The reality mom, 22, documented her 2-year-old walking around the backyard of their sprawling mansion while holding a stuffed purple minion toy from the movie Despicable Me 2. Just as it looks like Stormi is about to throw the character into the sparkling pool, she drops it on the ground.

Courtesy Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Although the adorable girl is a well-known fan of the animated film Trolls, Kylie previously noted on her social media that Stormi has been on a Despicable Me kick. It looks like she’s about over it — or just didn’t feel like toting her toy around the yard on the sunny day.

Kylie is the best mama to her mini-me and an excellent hairstylist. On May 17, the makeup mogul showed off her handy work after pulling Stormi’s hair into a bun with colorful barrettes.

Courtesy of @kyliejenner/Instagram

“Tried a new hairstyle on my baby today,” the lip kit queen captioned a series of photos of Stormi walking around the house in grey shorts and a T-shirt supporting her dad, Travis Scott. “The cutest,” Kim Kardashian gushed. Malika Haqq added, “Stormi wins.”

Although Stormi is getting “more mommy time than daddy time” while quarantining at home, Travis, 28, is still a major part of his daughter’s life, an insider exclusively told Life & Style.

The sweet girl is constantly rocking Cactus Jack merch, which is an ode to his Astroworld tour, and the rapper has been frequently “popping by to get in his playtime.”

Courtesy of Travis Scott/ Instagram

The father-daughter duo have very special ways of bonding. “He’ll sing her little lullabies and rap songs he’s written,” continued the source. “Travis likes to get down on the floor with Stormi and pull all her Disney princess dolls down or read her a book.” The Texas native can “get lost for hours” with his only child.



Stormi has the best of both worlds!