Kylie Jenner’s House Is Fully Decorated for Christmas: Take a Tour!

Forget the North Pole, Kylie Jenner‘s 36 million dollar home is where we want to be this holiday season! The longtime Keeping Up With the Kardashians star unveiled her 2020 Christmas decorations — and of course, they’re stunning.

Kylie, 23, shared a series of clips and photos to her Instagram Story on Thursday, December 3, giving fans a complete tour of her festive California mansion. Just like in year’s past, every inch of the almost-billionaire’s house is covered in lights, garland, Santa Claus figurines, Christmas trees, stockings and more. Additionally, Kylie’s daughter, Stormi Webster, whom she shares with ex Travis Scott, got her very own tree … and it’s pink!

Of course, while the makeup mogul was flaunting her decorating skills, mom Kris Jenner was there to help. After all, out of every member of the Kardashian-Jenner family, nobody does Christmas quite like Kris. “She likes to say she’s the ‘Queen of Christmas’ when it comes to decorating,” a source previously told Life & Style. “She has a team of elves and decorating assistants, and in the past, she’s used artistic director and flower guru Jeff Leatham.”

As much as Kris, 65, loves to deck the halls, the KUWTK producer failed to get her decorations up ahead of Kylie. In fact, the youngest Kar-Jenner sibling first showed off her Xmas trappings in mid-November! “I am in full Christmas mode at my house,” Kylie laughed in a November 12 Instagram post. “I am saying f—k Thanksgiving. We are going full Christmas.”

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, this Christmas will undoubtedly look a bit different. However, the reality TV family has managed to still make every major holiday special for their little ones. All 10 of the Kardashian-Jenner grandchildren and their respective parents celebrated Halloween and Thanksgiving together.

Additionally, the famous bunch went on a winter getaway in early December full of seasonal treats, ice skating and cozying up by the fire. We can’t wait to see more sweet holiday moments in the weeks to come!

Scroll through the gallery below to see Kylie Jenner’s Christmas decorations.