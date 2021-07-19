La dolce vita! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble hopped on Kylie Jenner‘s private jet for a dreamy getaway to Capri, Italy.

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians personality, 65, and the talent manager, 40, are joined by friend Tommy Hilfiger and wife Dee Ocleppo. Of course, Kris is making it a point to document the foursome’s luxe vacation on Instagram. From drinking red wine and eating decadent pasta dishes to yachting in the Tyrrhenian Sea and taking in the sights, it’s clear they’re having the time of their lives!

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Kris and Corey, who began dating in 2014, haven’t traveled much in the last year. However, it certainly appears as though the lovebirds are making up for lost time. While they do enjoy being together as a couple, Corey is also incredibly close with Kris’ kids and grandchildren.

“He’s definitely an unofficial Kardashian-Jenner family member,” a source previously told Life & Style. “Corey has been a quiet, solid presence in their lives for years now. He’s an ever-present uncle/father/grandpa figure. They confide in him about everything. Corey has everyone’s back.”

According to a separate insider, Corey is “especially close” with Kylie, 23. “They pal around, they have the same sense of humor and taste in music.” While the business executive “feels close to all the sisters,” he connects with Kylie and Khloé Kardashian “the most,” the source added.

In the past, Kylie has expressed her appreciation for her mom’s beau. “I love Corey. I think that he’s just an amazing person, I think he treats my mom amazing,” the makeup mogul gushed during a 2019 episode of KUWTK. “And he’s just helped me navigate through life and I really appreciate his advice. He’s just always been a good, good guy.”

As for Kris, she has nothing but high praise for her man. “He’s the greatest guy, and he’s just an amazing support system for me,” the former E! star told WSJ. Magazine during a March interview. “He really gives me a lot of strength and insight. He’s a great sounding board. And he loves my kids and my mom, and they love him.”

