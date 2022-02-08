There’s nothing like the birth of a new baby to bring a couple closer, as Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their second child, a son, on February 2. The cosmetics mogul was the one to make the big announcement, while things have been quiet on Travis’ side regarding their new arrival. So far, there’s no engagement news from the couple, but they’re thrilled about their son.

“They are overwhelmed with love for their baby boy,” a source exclusively told Life & Style exclusively after the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star gave birth. “They’re on top of the world and say they’re so blessed to have a son and daughter.”

“Their phones are pinging nonstop with friends congratulating them and they’ve received over one hundred bouquets of flowers,” the insider dished. “Their house smells amazing. Put it this way, they’re feeling the love.”

It was the cosmetics mogul who shared the news of their son’s arrival, with a black-and-white Instagram photograph of their daughter, Stormi Webster, holding on to the hand of her new baby brother. Travis has yet to post about the birth of his son, with his last Instagram message coming on January 1, 2022, when he wished fans a Happy New Year.

The rapper skipped diaper duty for a night on the town with Kylie’s sister Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian‘s estranged husband, Kanye West, on February 7. The new dad and new aunt were photographed heading into Nobu Malibu for a listening party of Kanye’s upcoming album, Donda 2.

But the party didn’t stop there, as the group headed over to The Nice Guy in West Hollywood. Travis was later photographed leaving the hotspot alongside Kanye, who is locked in an increasingly bitter divorce battle with Kim.

Kylie and Travis reunited in 2021 after splitting in October 2019. They surprised fans by attending a benefit at New York’s Parsons School of Design in June 2021 as a family unit along with their daughter. The pair posed lovingly, confirming they had rekindled their romance. While accepting an award at the event, Travis shouted out his daughter and girlfriend, “Stormi, I love you, and wifey, I love you,” using the endearing term the “Sicko Mode” rapper called Kylie during their first go at romance.

Kylie shared their pregnancy news with fans in a September 7, 2021, Instagram video, showing intimate moments like telling Travis they were having another baby. He was so appreciative of his family unit that Travis gifted Stormi and Kylie with matching “toi et moi” diamond rings in early November. While the stunning bauble looked like it could have been an engagement ring, the lip kit queen wore it on her index finger.

The “Goosebumps” rapper has been keeping an extremely low profile ever since the November 5, 2021, tragedy at his Astroworld Festival that killed 10 concertgoers. Travis most recently appeared on Kylie’s Instagram page in a black-and-white photo of the couple facing each other and holding Stormi, in a precious February 1, 2022, post for her fourth birthday. “Our baby is 4 … Happy Birthday to the girl that changed my whole world,” Kylie gushed about their daughter in the caption. Prior to that, Travis’ hand was seen holding Kylie’s very pregnant bump in a baby shower photo she shared in January.